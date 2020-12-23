Funeral Service: Nerses Artan

NERSES ARTAN

Born in 1937

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Nerses Artan, who passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, 3 p.m. at Lincoln Terrace gravesite in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Marousha Artan

Son, Haig and Maritza Artan

Daughter, Anya Clarice and Ohan Markarian and son, Marc

Daughter, Katya Allyn and Randy Riley and sons, Nicholas and Andrew

Michael Artan and family

Sister-in-law, Daisey Avedissian and family

Mr. and Mrs. George Kouyoumjian and family

Hovsep and Christine Tahta and family (Argentina)

Suren and Margo Sherik and family (France)

Dr. Garo and Haike Tahta and family (Canada)

And the entire Artan, Kouyoumjian, Markarian, Riley families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society Anahid Chapter’s “Stand with an Artsakh Family” fund.