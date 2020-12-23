Funeral Notice: Pekrouhi (Keusseyan) Jahilian

PEKROUHI (KEUSSEYAN) JAHILIAN

Born on Jan. 6, 1925, Thessaloniki, Greece

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and relative, Pekrouhi (Keusseyan) Jahilian, who passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The wake will take place on Tuesday, December 29, 6 p.m. at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, God’s Acres, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Aida Balekjian and children, Peggy & Fabian (Miami,FL)

Great grandchildren, Jerry Jr., Stepanie, George and Marcello Balekjian

Daughter, Ani Jahilian

Son, Avo and Gilda Jahilian

Grandchildren, Sarkis Jahilian and Alexander Shant Jahilian

Son, Raffi & Anita Jahilian and son, Sarkis Christopher

In–laws, Bayzar Khatchadourian and daughter, Houry (Lebanon)

Sister-in-law, Haigouhi Kesseian and children, Serop, Maral and Sebouh and their families

And the entire Jahilian, Khatchadourian, Babikian, Aoun, Bilemjian, Keusseian, Kalaidjian, Kazandjian, Melemetjian and Yazgoulian families, friends and relatives

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS “Stand with an Artsakh Family” to assist the need of displaced families from the Artsakh war.