Funeral Notice: Pekrouhi (Keusseyan) Jahilian

PEKROUHI (KEUSSEYAN) JAHILIAN
Born on Jan. 6, 1925, Thessaloniki, Greece
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and relative, Pekrouhi (Keusseyan) Jahilian, who passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The wake will take place on Tuesday, December 29, 6 p.m. at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, God’s Acres, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Aida Balekjian and children, Peggy & Fabian (Miami,FL)
Great grandchildren, Jerry Jr., Stepanie, George and Marcello Balekjian
Daughter, Ani Jahilian
Son, Avo and Gilda Jahilian
Grandchildren, Sarkis Jahilian and Alexander Shant Jahilian
Son, Raffi & Anita Jahilian and son, Sarkis Christopher
In–laws, Bayzar Khatchadourian and daughter, Houry (Lebanon)
Sister-in-law, Haigouhi Kesseian and children, Serop, Maral and Sebouh and their families
And the entire Jahilian, Khatchadourian, Babikian, Aoun, Bilemjian, Keusseian, Kalaidjian, Kazandjian, Melemetjian and Yazgoulian families, friends and relatives
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS “Stand with an Artsakh Family” to assist the need of displaced families from the Artsakh war.
