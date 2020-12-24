‘Hye Hopes’ Virtual Telethon Raises $60,000 for Displaced Students in Artsakh

BURBANK–Hye Hopes, a non-profit organization, hosted a special evening of performances by singers Sebu Simonian of Capital Cities, Onnik & Ara Dinkjian, Greg Hosharian, and Ara Dabandjian along with special performances from Armenia, Boston, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The virtual telethon, held on Friday, December 18, was hosted by Greg Krikorian, GUSD Board Member and Dr. Armina Gharpetian, GUSD Board President. The hosts brought to light the current situation in the Syunik Region and the urgency of raising funds to fulfill the immediate needs of the students of Artsakh.

The evening also included a special appearance by FOX 11’s Good Day LA News Anchor, Araksya Karapetyan, who described her experience as a child living in Leninakan during the Earthquake of 1988. She urged everyone to support the students who have been displaced by the deadly, large scale attack launched on the region of Artsakh by the Azerbaijan and Turkish governments in September 2020.

Among the community leaders present were Principal Kevin Welsh, Hoover High School, Dr. Katherine Fundukian Thorossian, Monrovia School District Superintendent, Dr. Vivian Ekchian, Glendale Unified Superintendent, Armen Hovannisian, Esq., Hon. Jack Hadjinian, community leaders and special performances by students from the Glendale Unified School District and surrounding areas. The highlight of the evening were messages and moving performances from the displaced Armenian students now living in the Syunik region.

The evening concluded with an emotional video created by Filmmaker Ani Hovannisian documenting the current situation in the Artsakh region. Hye Hopes, Inc. reached its goal for Phase I raising $60,000 in donations from throughout the country. Donations to Hye Hopes will equip classrooms with laptops, software and projectors for students in the towns of Kapan, Goris, Meghri and Sisyan. Hye Hopes is preparing to launch the first six-week module on January 11, 2021. Hye Hope’s goal is to raise $100,000 to complete Phase Two and create a sustainable model for adaptable, versatile education to meet the changing needs of the displaced students of Artsakh. For more information about Hye Hopes, volunteer opportunities, or to donate visit Hye Hopes’ website or contact [email protected].

Watch the recorded telethon here.