Aram I Declares 2021 ‘Year of Artsakh’

Given the special importance of Artsakh, as well as the ramifications of the recent war, which have raised great concerns, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia has designation 2021 as the “Year of Artsakh,” the Catholicosate’s press service announced on Wednesday.

The Catholicos’ declaration will be read on January 10 at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, with all Great House of Cilicia churches presenting it the following Sunday.

The declaration will be the first practical step for the appeal to assist families in Artsakh. The Catholicos urged Armenians to refrain from celebrations this holiday season and the costs for those gatherings be allocated to the children of Artsakh.

In 2003, the Catholicos started a tradition of dedicating the year to an aspect of Armenian life that has special significance, for example, the Armenian Church, culture, the press. This past year was dedicated to persons with disabilities. As such all churches affiliated with the Great House of Cilicia have focus their spiritual and community activities around that year’s designation.