President and Prime Minister Meet

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Thursday.

Their offices released specific details about the meeting, only that they discussed the current situation in the country and ways to confront the challenges facing the homeland.

The two leaders also discussed the defense and security of Armenia’s border regions, re-establishing a semblance of normalcy in Artsakh and the issues related to the assistance programs undertaken by the government.

It was the first time the leaders were meeting since the Pashinyan signed the November 9 agreement that ended the war but mandated the surrender of historic Armenian territories in both Armenia and Artsakh to Azerbaijan.

Days after the agreement was announced, Sarkissian announced that he was not informed about the document and its provisions and urged the government to put forth a comprehensive proposal to emerge from the crisis. He also called for the resignation of the government and snap elections, which would be organized by a temporary national accord administration made up of experts and professionals.