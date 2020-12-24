Newsom Appoints Haig Baghdassarian as Deputy Secretary and Chief Counsel of State Food and Agriculture Department

ANCA-Western Region Welcomes the Appointment of its Former Legislative Consultant

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region Board of Directors extended its warmest congratulations to longtime ANCA activist and former ANCA-WR Chief Legislative Consultant Haig Baghdassarian on being appointed as the Deputy Secretary and Chief Counsel at the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Baghdassarian’s appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom was announced on Thursday.

“We are so proud of our own Haig Baghdassarian for this consequential appointment,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Haig has been an integral part of our ANCA-WR team for several years, and we are confident that he will exceed Governor Newsom’s expectations in serving the interests of all Californians. We wish Haig good luck and success in his new post and look forward to celebrating his accomplishments.”

“I am honored and humbled at having been appointed by Governor Newsom to serve in his administration,” said the incoming CA Department of Food and Agriculture Deputy Secretary and Chief Counsel Haig Baghdassarian, Esq. “Given the extraordinary challenges facing our state in the wake of the pandemic, I appreciate the governor’s confidence, and look forward to serving our fellow citizens well.”

Baghdassarian has been Principal for the Law Office of Haig Baghdassarian since 2009. He was Chief Legislative Consultant for the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region from 2013 to 2018, Contract Attorney for Meyers Nave LLP in 2008 and Legislative Coordinator for the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission in 2007. Baghdassarian served as a Deputy City Attorney in the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2006 and a San Francisco Human Rights Commissioner from 2001 to 2004. Baghdassarian earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.