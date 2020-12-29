Funeral Notice: Gevork (Christinian) Gasparian

GEVORK (CHRISTINIAN) GASPARIAN
Born on October 2, 1929
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Gevork (Christinian) Gasparian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, 1341 Glenwood Rd., Glendale, CA 91201.
He is survived by his:
Son and daughter-in-law, Hakop and Maral (Injeyan) Gasparian and daughter, Lala
Daughter, Gohar and Hrayr Tamrazyan and daughter, Lilit
Granddaughter, Angela and Arthur Badalian
And all relatives and friends.
