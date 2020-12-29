Funeral Notice: Gevork (Christinian) Gasparian

GEVORK (CHRISTINIAN) GASPARIAN

Born on October 2, 1929

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Gevork (Christinian) Gasparian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, 1341 Glenwood Rd., Glendale, CA 91201.

He is survived by his:

Son and daughter-in-law, Hakop and Maral (Injeyan) Gasparian and daughter, Lala

Daughter, Gohar and Hrayr Tamrazyan and daughter, Lilit

Granddaughter, Angela and Arthur Badalian

And all relatives and friends.