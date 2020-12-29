ARF Western U.S. Regional Convention Pledges to Assist Soldiers and Their Families

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States convened its Regional Convention, during which the aftereffects of the Artsakh War became the lead topic of discussion.

The Convention unanimously decided that it will expend all its resources to assist our soldiers, and their families, in Armenia and Artsakh through specific programs and projects that will provide our heroes the tools to overcome the myriad obstacles created by the Artsakh War.

Of course, the current crisis facing Armenia, Artsakh and the entire Armenian Nation was compounded by the signing of the defeatist November 9 agreement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The now infamous document ended the military hostilities in Karabakh, but forced the surrender of historic territories in Artsakh and Armenia to Azerbaijan.

Since then we have not only witnessed the surrender of historic Artsakh territories of Karvachar, Berdzor and Shushi to Azerbaijan, but also key outposts in Armenia-proper compounding the complexities facing our brothers and sisters in the homeland.

The Regional Convention also reaffirmed an earlier announcement by the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee, which declared the November 9 agreement treasonous against our nation. It also unequivocally asserted that the Armenian government, headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, bears sole responsibility for the crisis that has arisen from the signing of the document. In accordance to our organization’s position, the Convention also reiterated that the best way to mitigate further losses to our Nation, would be the prime minister’s immediate resignation followed by the forming of a National Accord government, which will be tasked to plan snap parliamentary election. The person whose signature appears on that disastrous document cannot lead the nation out of this crisis.

The Regional Convention also emphasized the need to unite all existing potential of Armenian life in the Western United States to collectively work together to not only better assist the homeland but to also chart a new course in Diaspora-Armenia relations. One of the key facets of this effort are the continuing advocacy work being done to advance the issue of Artsakh’s recognition in federal, state and local governments, as well as securing much-needed U.S. assistance for Armenia.

At its conclusion, the Regional Convention elected a new Central Committee, comprised of the following members, which is tasked with shepherding the organization for the next two years.

Sako Berberian

Vahan Bezdikian

Shahen Derderian

Garo Ispendjian

Toros Kejejian

Arto Keuleyan

Levon Kirakossian

Harout Mgrditchian

Dr. Carmen Ohanian

Alik Ourfalian

Koko Topalian

ARF 55th Regional Convention

December 28, 2020

Montebello, California