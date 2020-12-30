Funeral Notice: Maro (Zeitjian) Agopian

MARO (ZEITJIAN) AGOPIAN

Born in January, 1938

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and relative Maro (Zeitjian) Agopian, who passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, the wake will be restricted to members of her immediate family.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Park, Eternal Love, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr,, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lena Samford and children, Jason and Lara

Daughter, Sossy Agopian and children, Taveen and Beyon Miloyan

Son, Harout and Roxane Agopian and children, Jessica and Kevin

Brother, Hovsep Zeitjian and children

Brother, Sarkis and Virginia Zeitjian and children

Sister, Angel and Aram Mahshigian

Sister, Hermine and Sebuh Kasparian and children

Sister, Seta Haytayan and children

And the entire Agopian, Zeitjian, Samford, Miloyan, Terzian, Hagopjikian, Khorshidian,

Kasparian and Jaghasbanian families, friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AGBU Noubar and Marie Agopian Endowment Fund. (55 East 59th Street New York« NY 10022, Tel: 212-319-6383)