Death Notice: Apraham Kitsinian

APRAHAM KITSINIAN
Born on May 27, 1940, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Apraham Kitsinian, who passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Alice Kitsinian
Daughter, Araxi and Paul Gundelfinger and children
Son, Greg and Kim Kitsinian and children
Son, Sako and Carlene Kitsinian and children
Son, Anto and Caroline Tossounian and children
Son, Ara Tossounian
Sister, Shnorhig Kitsinian
Niece, Hasmig Kitsinian and children
Nephew, Hovig and Hilda Saliba and children
Niece, Aida and Hovig Dimijian and children
Sister, Arpi Kitsinian
Nephew, Meroujan and Diana Kitsinian and children
Nephew, Raffi and Liza Kitsinian and children
Niece, Ani and Mher Kourouyan and children
Sister, Elo and Noubar Haddaidian
Nephew, Khachig and Tamar Haddadian and children
Nephew, Sevag and Narine Haddadian and children
Niece, Laleh Haddadian
Brother, Sarkis and Suzan Kitsinian
Nephew, Arshavir and Taline Kitsinian and children
Nephew, Nareg and Ani Kitsinian and children
Niece, Vana and Dr. Avo Babian and children
Nephew, Hrag Kitsinian
And the entire Kitsinian, Tossounian, Gouldenfinger, Haddadian,Saliba, Dimijian, Kourouyan, Sassounian, Banian, Nourian, Hovagimian, Abkarian, Balekian, Baghoyan, Baboujian families, relatives and friends.
