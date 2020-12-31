Death Notice: Apraham Kitsinian

APRAHAM KITSINIAN

Born on May 27, 1940, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Apraham Kitsinian, who passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alice Kitsinian

Daughter, Araxi and Paul Gundelfinger and children

Son, Greg and Kim Kitsinian and children

Son, Sako and Carlene Kitsinian and children

Son, Anto and Caroline Tossounian and children

Son, Ara Tossounian

Sister, Shnorhig Kitsinian

Niece, Hasmig Kitsinian and children

Nephew, Hovig and Hilda Saliba and children

Niece, Aida and Hovig Dimijian and children

Sister, Arpi Kitsinian

Nephew, Meroujan and Diana Kitsinian and children

Nephew, Raffi and Liza Kitsinian and children

Niece, Ani and Mher Kourouyan and children

Sister, Elo and Noubar Haddaidian

Nephew, Khachig and Tamar Haddadian and children

Nephew, Sevag and Narine Haddadian and children

Niece, Laleh Haddadian

Brother, Sarkis and Suzan Kitsinian

Nephew, Arshavir and Taline Kitsinian and children

Nephew, Nareg and Ani Kitsinian and children

Niece, Vana and Dr. Avo Babian and children

Nephew, Hrag Kitsinian

And the entire Kitsinian, Tossounian, Gouldenfinger, Haddadian,Saliba, Dimijian, Kourouyan, Sassounian, Banian, Nourian, Hovagimian, Abkarian, Balekian, Baghoyan, Baboujian families, relatives and friends.