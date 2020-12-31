A New Year Message

Last year was one of great sorrow and tribulation for all humanity. For the Armenian Nation it was a year marred by calamity and severe losses.

However hard the difficulties that emerge for our nation and party, and despite all the challenges that are facing our homeland and its people, the ranks of the ARF Western U.S., as part of the global ARF family, welcome the new year with renewed commitment and with the conviction to overcome all challenges.

On this new year, first and foremost we bow our heads to the memory of those who gave their life in service and defense of our homeland and nation. We also wish the Armenian Army, the supporters of our homeland and the entire Armenian nation a happy new year, wishing them health and a brighter future.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee