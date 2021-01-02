ARF Members Visit Yerablur

Ahead of the new year, members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, headed by the chairman of its Supreme Council of Armenia and the coordinator of the National Salvation Movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan visited Yerablur National military cemetery on Thursday to honor those who have given their lives in defense of the homeland.
