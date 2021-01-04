Portantino to Host Small Business Relief Webinar Tuesday

State Senator Anthony Portantino and representatives from the Governor’s Office of Business Development will host an important town hall regarding the California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program. The program was launched before Christmas and is a $500 million small business relief effort.

To answer questions from small business owners, Portantino will host two zoom webinars, one in English and the other in Armenian, on Tuesday January 5 ahead of the January 8 grant submission deadline.

Representatives from the Governor’s office of Business Development will be on hand to field the questions. Many of the Chambers of Commerce in the Senator’s 25th Senate District will also be participating in this important informative program.

Topics of discussion will be: The Grant Program Eligibility Requirements, What the funding can be used for, The Application Required Documents & Who to Contact for Assistance

The two zoom meetings will be on Tuesday January 5th at 10 a.m in English Passcode: 326122 and at 3 p.m. in Armenian Passcode: 013204

Both Webinars can also be viewed on Senator Portantino’s website if more convenient.

Please submit questions as quickly as possible via [email protected]

Click to access the grant application.

“This is too important of a grant program to not offer small business owners in my district an overview of the program and to have their questions answered. Small businesses are vital to our economic success and far too many are suffering during this pandemic. I’m pleased that California is o