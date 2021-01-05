Funeral Notice: Keghetsig (Kojababian) Aznavourian

KEGHETSIG (KOJABABIAN) AZNAVOURIAN
Born in 1934, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative Keghetsig Aznavourian, who passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Friday, January 8, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Levon and Hasmig Aznavourian and son, Dominic
Son, Diran and Carol Aznavourian and son, Serouj (Lebanon)
Daughter, Hamparsoum and Ani Hovsepian and sons, Serge and Sevag
Son, Hamazasb and Anoush Aznavourian and sons, Krisdapor and Sevag
Daughter, Jean and Peggy Hagopian and son, Koko (Lebanon)
Grandson, Sarkis and Hermine Aznavourian and sons, Levon and Van
Grandson, Michael and Taline Aznavourian and son, Sebastian
Granddaughter, Vrej and Ani Kndoyan and son
Brother, Vartan and Lucine Kojababian
Nephew, George and Cynthia Kojababian
Nephew, Viken and Kelly Kojababian and children
Sister-in-law, Marie Mardirossian and children (Lebanon)
Sister-in-law, Yeranouhi Aznavourian and children (France)
Sister-in-law, Violet Aznavourian and children
And the entire Aznavourian, Kojababian, Edinjiklian, Kalayjian, Hovsepian, Demirjian, Hagopian, Vartanian, Geovrekian, Mahfoud, Kndoyan families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society (ARS, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202).
