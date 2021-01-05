Funeral Notice: Keghetsig (Kojababian) Aznavourian

KEGHETSIG (KOJABABIAN) AZNAVOURIAN

Born in 1934, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative Keghetsig Aznavourian, who passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Friday, January 8, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Levon and Hasmig Aznavourian and son, Dominic

Son, Diran and Carol Aznavourian and son, Serouj (Lebanon)

Daughter, Hamparsoum and Ani Hovsepian and sons, Serge and Sevag

Son, Hamazasb and Anoush Aznavourian and sons, Krisdapor and Sevag

Daughter, Jean and Peggy Hagopian and son, Koko (Lebanon)

Grandson, Sarkis and Hermine Aznavourian and sons, Levon and Van

Grandson, Michael and Taline Aznavourian and son, Sebastian

Granddaughter, Vrej and Ani Kndoyan and son

Brother, Vartan and Lucine Kojababian

Nephew, George and Cynthia Kojababian

Nephew, Viken and Kelly Kojababian and children

Sister-in-law, Marie Mardirossian and children (Lebanon)

Sister-in-law, Yeranouhi Aznavourian and children (France)

Sister-in-law, Violet Aznavourian and children

And the entire Aznavourian, Kojababian, Edinjiklian, Kalayjian, Hovsepian, Demirjian, Hagopian, Vartanian, Geovrekian, Mahfoud, Kndoyan families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society (ARS, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202).