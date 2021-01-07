Funeral Notice: Hagop Jack Mahseredjian

HAGOP JACK MAHSEREDJIAN
Born on November 15, 1934, Latakia, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Hagop Jack Mahseredjian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church, 1614, N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in-person condolences will be accepted during the funeral services only or by text/email.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Berjouhi Mahseredjian
Son, Berdj and Gassia Mahseredjian and daughter, Gareen
Tony Ghanime
Son, Hratch and Mireille Mahseredjian and son, Jack
Son, Vatche Mahseredjian
Son, Rolance and Armine Mahseredjian and children, Michael and Stella
And the entire Mahseredjian, Bosnoyan, Zambakjian, Mardirossian, Nersessian, Toutian, Ashekian, Keoshgerian, Balian, Koutoujian and Pashayan families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos School, Hagop Jack Mahseredjian Fund, (1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.