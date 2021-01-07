Funeral Notice: Hagop Jack Mahseredjian

HAGOP JACK MAHSEREDJIAN

Born on November 15, 1934, Latakia, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Hagop Jack Mahseredjian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church, 1614, N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, in-person condolences will be accepted during the funeral services only or by text/email.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Berjouhi Mahseredjian

Son, Berdj and Gassia Mahseredjian and daughter, Gareen

Tony Ghanime

Son, Hratch and Mireille Mahseredjian and son, Jack

Son, Vatche Mahseredjian

Son, Rolance and Armine Mahseredjian and children, Michael and Stella

And the entire Mahseredjian, Bosnoyan, Zambakjian, Mardirossian, Nersessian, Toutian, Ashekian, Keoshgerian, Balian, Koutoujian and Pashayan families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos School, Hagop Jack Mahseredjian Fund, (1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027).