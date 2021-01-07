Death Notice: Karnig Megerdichian

KARNIG MEGERDICHIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle and relative Karnig Megerdichian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Lebanon.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, noon, at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, Lebanon. Interment will follow at Bourj Hammoud Armenian Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maral Megerdichian and sons, Puzant and Njdeh (Lebanon)

Brother, Dr. Harout and Shogher Megerdichian and son, Tro

Sister, Viken and Ani Derderian and sons, Simon and Christ (Lebanon)

Uncle, Arshag and Lucine Megerdichian and family (Lebanon)

Aunt, Sarkis and Berjouhi Beojekian and family (Lebanon)

Aunt, Zohrab and Vergine Kejejian and family

Uncle, Hovig and Maral Bedevian and family

Mother-in-law, Vartouhi Balabanian (Lebanon)

Brother-in-law, Apo and Maral Balabanian and children (Lebanon)

Brother-in-law, Raffi Balabanian (Lebanon)

Brother-in-law, Albert and Rita Balabanian and children (Lebanon)

Cousin, Toros and Pauline Kejejian and children

Cousin, Koko and Arsho Avakian and children

Cousin, Kevork and Talar Boyajian and children

Great uncle, Antranik and Maro Beojekian and family

And the entire Megerdichian, Derderian, Beojekian, Kejejian, Bedevian, Balabanian, Nenejian, Avakian, Boyajian, Chahinian, Yeremian and Arnelian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HOMENETMEN Karnig Megerdichian Fund.

For condolences, please contact Njdeh Megerdichian ([email protected], Tel: 961 70 574516)

or Ani Megerdichian-Derderian (Tel: 961 03 839772) or Dr. Harout Megerdichian (Tel: 818-860-1966, [email protected]).