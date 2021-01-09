Homeland Salvation Movement Meets with Foreign Minister

Representatives of the Homeland Salvation movement on Saturday met with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan.

Representing the Homeland Salvation movement were its prime minister candidate Vazgen Manukyan, chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan and head of the Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan.

“We expressed our concern to the foreign minister, and heard some clarifications on those issues,” Manukyan told reporters after the meeting.

He said further details on this meeting will be publicized after a meeting with the Armed Forces chief of staff Onik Gasparyan. He did not elaborate on when the latter meeting was scheduled.

“Some of the answers [by the foreign minister] were satisfactory and some were incomplete. We will talk about this in more detail after the next meeting,” added Manukyan.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Homeland Salvation Movement, Manukyan called on the Aivazyan, Gasparyan and head of the National Security Service General Armen Abazyan to meet with his group, which is a coalition of opposition forces in Armenia that has been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed the defeatist November 9 agreement. The Movement is calling for the establishment of the interim national accord government, headed by Manukyan, which will organize snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.