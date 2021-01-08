‘Authorities Must be Guided by Only National Interests,’ Says President Sarkissian

President Armen Sarkissian on Friday, once again, reiterated that Armenia’s authorities must only be guided by national interests when making decision that impact the future and national security of Armenia.

The president’s statement comes ahead of an unconfirmed meeting that will take place on Monday between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, who reportedly will discuss the fine points of the November 9 agreement that ended the Karabakh war but force the surrender of territories in Armenia and Artsakh.

“The President of Armenia attaches importance to the ceasefire established under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the implementation of efforts aimed at maintaining the ceasefire, particularly the urgent return of prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept, the processes of demarcation and delimitation and unblocking transportation routes,” said a statement from Sarkissian’s office on Friday.

“The President calls on the relevant authorities to be guided only by national interests, ensure accountability before the public and unwaveringly observe the provisions of the Constitution and laws of Armenia, as well as the norms and principles of international law for implementation of aforementioned agreements [November 9 agreement] and when reaching verbal agreements,” added the statement from Sarkissian’s office.

In a bombshell announcement immediately after the signing of the November 9 agreement, Sarkissian announced that he was not consulted before the agreement was concluded and urged holding national interests above all else when reaching agreements that impact Armenia’s citizens and its national security.