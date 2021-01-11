DEVELOPING: Pashinyan, Aliyev, Putin Sign ‘Karabakh Development’ Agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the observance of agreements on resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh important and useful.

“I consider today’s meeting extremely important and useful, since we were able to come to an agreement and signed a joint statement on the development of the situation in the region,” the Russian leader said following the talks on Monday. He clarified that he meant concrete steps to develop economic ties and infrastructure projects.

The President of the Russian Federation added that for this purpose “a working group will be created, which will be headed by the vice-prime ministers of three governments – Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.” Putin specified that in the near future the deputy prime ministers of the governments will create working subgroups, present concrete plans for the development of the transport infrastructure and the economy of the region. “I am sure that the implementation of these agreements will benefit both the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, without any doubt it will benefit the region as a whole, and therefore the interests of the Russian Federation,” the head of the Russian state stressed.

“Special emphasis is required for the opening of economic, trade and transport links in the region,” said Putin in opening remarks at the Kremlins on Monday.

Putin also expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing implementation of the provisions of the November 9 agreement.

“For Russia it is vital to have allied and good neighborly relations, which bond our countries and people together. That is why we were sincerely concerned and worried for the fate of the people and were following the military conflict that erupted in the region,” said Putin.

“The Large-scale military operations, sadly, resulted in significant loss of life, exacerbated the already difficult situation in the Caucasus and increased the risk of spreading terrorism,” added Putin.

“We were in constant contact, we were looking for a compromise solutions together, after which a trilateral statement was agreed upon on November 9, which we signed together. “Today we can emphasize with satisfaction that the trilateral agreement is being implemented,” Putin said.

“Today, it will be important to outline the next steps in the key directions of the settlement outlined in last year’s joint statement of November 9,” Putin said. ‘I am talking about issues connected to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, clarification of demarcation lines, solving humanitarian problems, protection of cultural heritage sites.’

Putin said Russia continue to discuss its efforts with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

“In order to maintain the ceasefire, Russian peacekeepers have been deployed at the request of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now the situation in the region is calm. Through Russian mediation, exchanged of captives and remains are taking place,” said Putin.

“Of course, Armenia is interested in the possibility of transporting Armenian cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran and vice versa. We are interested in the possibility of the transfer of the Armenian cargo through road and railway transportation to the Russian Federation, whereas to the Islamic Republic of Iran—especially through railway transportation. In this context, Armenia, naturally, is ready to ensure transportation between the eastern part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichivan Autonomous Republic,” said Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan on Thursday when reports on Monday’s meeting would neither be confirmed or denied