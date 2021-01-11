ANCA-WR Publishes a ‘Decade in Review’ Report

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region (ANCA-WR) recently published a “Decade in Review” report that highlights the organization’s tireless work in advocating for justice for the Armenian Genocide, harnessing support for the Republic of Armenia, urging recognition and support for the Republic of Artsakh, and developing grassroots programs to organize and mobilize the vast Armenian-American Diaspora community in the western half of the United States.

“The ANCA-WR team, with its Board, Staff, committees, local chapters, supporters and grassroots activists, has always worked with passion and dedication to find innovative ways to promote all facets of the Armenian Cause. Despite many challenges, this Decade in Review shows that the work of Hye Tad always adapts, but never stops.” remarked Nora Hovsepian, Chairperson of the ANCA-WR.

The report highlights how key priorities have been consistently advanced through the ANCA-WR’s advocacy at the federal, state, and local levels, including its long-standing mission to educate public officials about issues important to their Armenian-American constitutents through delegation trips to Armenia and Artsakh, Advocacy Days in state capitals, action alerts and expansion of Rapid Responders. Further emphasis has been shown through the cultivation of mutually beneficial relationships with coalition partners and media outlets. The report also showcases several of the ANCA-WR’s community programs such as HyeVotes, HyeCount, HyeCitizen, and its signature biennial Grassroots Conferences. Looking to the future, the ANCA-WR has made great strides in leadership development through its broad based internship programs, student outreach programs, and committees.

A special section is dedicated to highlighting the close collaboration between the ANCA-WR Educational Committee and various school districts, educators, administrators and legislators to expand the states’ curriculum frameworks as they pertain to teaching about the Armenian Genocide, incorporating the massive philanthropic response of the United States through Near East Relief to rescue hundreds of thousands of Armenian Genocide survivors and orphans, and the importance of self-determination in Artsakh. The ANCA-WR has also played a pivotal role in the Armenian community’s united efforts to properly commemorate the Armenian Genocide Centennial, to meet the community’s needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure that our collective voice is heard in the halls of government and in all forms of media as Armenia and Artsakh were under attack and continue to face a humanitarian crisis even now.

Overall, the Decade in Review is testament to the work that the ANCA-WR has been able to accomplish thanks to its chapters, volunteers, staff and the thousands of activists who believe in the mission of the organization and continue to advocate for the security, prosperity, and long-term viability of a free, independent, and a united Armenian homeland.

Read ANCA-WR’s Decade in Review and other annual reports. https://ancawr.org/about/annual-reports/

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.