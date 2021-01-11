Chamlian Class of 2020 Donates Funds for Armenia Trip to Displaced Artsakh Armenians

The families of Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School’s 2020 graduating class donated the money they would have spent on their 8th grade class trip to families from Artsakh displaced by the war.

As news continues to come in from the Homeland, there is only one fact that remains certain: Armenia and Artsakh need support from the diaspora now more than ever. The war that left hundreds of thousands of Armenians displaced from their ancestral homeland came to an end last month, but the long-term effects continue to inspire an entire generation of young activists and benevolent Armenians who seek to do their part in ensuring that our Armenia remains a prosperous and safe haven for us all.

Having been unable to embark on the traditional trip to Armenia during their final year at Chamlian Armenian School due to the necessary precautions to remain safe from the Covid-19 pandemic, it was without a doubt that students, faculty, administration, and parents alike were disappointed to have missed out on such a unique Chamlian memory. This group of patriotic students and their families have chosen to transform their missed experience into one of humanitarian aid and support for their fellow brothers and sisters in Armenia.

Class of 2020 Chamlian families have chosen to re-direct their Armenia trip funds into providing housing to displaced families from Artsakh. What began as a mission to provide two nights and three days of housing, breakfast buffets, suitable sleeping arrangements, and an overall more comfortable few days, went on to grow into an entire month of these beneficial services. Through the cooperation of Sidon Travel as well as the hotel staff of Ani Plaza Hotel, three displaced families (a total of 13 people) will now be given apartment housing for over a month – an arrangement more suitable for the needs of the families of Artsakh.

Three families were soon placed into these housing situations with a fourth and fifth family being organized to be placed soon as well. Ongoing efforts are currently underway to extend the time of their stay. Sidon Travel had also agreed to visit with the families once they settled and provided them with additional food, Christmas gifts for the children, and other necessities that will be made upon a case-by-case basis.

Chamlian Armenian School is immensely proud of their Chamlian Alumni Family, their Class of 2020 families, for making this blessing possible. There is no effort too big or too small in providing much needed relief and aid for our Homeland.