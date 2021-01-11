Funeral Notice: Garbis Eknadossian

GARBIS EKNADOSSIAN
Born on March 1, 1956, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and relative Garbis Eknadossian, who passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Funeral services were held on Friday, January 8, 2021 in Beirut, Lebanon.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Taline Eknadossian
Children, Vano, Lea and Sevag Eknadossian
And the entire Eknadossian, Bedourian, Krmezian, Sarkissian, Jebejian and Douzjian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Jeppe Jemaran in Aleppo.
For details, please contact Dikran Jebejian at [email protected]
