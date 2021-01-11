Funeral Notice: Garbis Eknadossian

GARBIS EKNADOSSIAN

Born on March 1, 1956, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and relative Garbis Eknadossian, who passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 8, 2021 in Beirut, Lebanon.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Taline Eknadossian

Children, Vano, Lea and Sevag Eknadossian

And the entire Eknadossian, Bedourian, Krmezian, Sarkissian, Jebejian and Douzjian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Jeppe Jemaran in Aleppo.

For details, please contact Dikran Jebejian at [email protected]