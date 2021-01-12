Prelate Delivers Inaugural Sermon at Christmas Eve Mass

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan offered his inaugural sermon on the Eve of the Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 5 at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale.

During the first sermon as the newly elected Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan extended his hands to God and the people, saying: “Dear faithful, with faith in God, behold, let us put our hands together on the Holy Hand of God and progress forward. Amen.”

Throughout the Mass, the voices of the soloists and members of the choir echoed the centuries old Divine Liturgy of the Armenian Apostolic Church reached its zenith.

Archbishops of the Armenian Church, representatives of Armenian denominations, clergy, the Religious and Executive Councils, members of the Central Executive Council, Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, and Armenia’s Honorary Consul Berj Apkarian, as well as representatives of community organizations attended the event.

Due to Covid guidelines, not all parishioners were able to personally attend the Christmas Eve Mass, which was live-streamed on the Prelacy’s Facebook page and broadcast live on USArmenia TV.