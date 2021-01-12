Armenia’s Prosecutor General Raises POW Issue With Azeri, Russian Counterparts

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan emphasized the need for a speedy implementation of the 8th point of the November 9 agreement, which calls for the return of Armenian POWs and other persons kept in Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Davtyan told his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Tuesday that the return of POWs and civilian captives will become an important guarantee for the implementation of the other provisions of the November 9 agreement and will strengthen peace in the region.

In this context, Davtyan also raised the issue of preventing the spread of international terrorism in the region and taking joint actions against it.

Russia’s Prosecutor General had convened the meeting in an effort to establish further contacts in the field of international law, to discuss necessary conditions for that, as well as discuss a number of pressing issues.