ARS Social Services Joins County Covid-19 Community Equity Fund Partnership 

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services has been selected as one of 25 organizations to receive an award from the County Covid-19 Community Equity Fund to perform prevention, community outreach/engagement, and system navigation services for Los Angeles County. As part of a subcontract agreement with Community Partners, services will be delivered during December 2020 through December 2021.

The County Covid-19 Community Equity Fund was launched by the LA County Department of Health Services and LA County Department of Public Health in partnership with Community Partners to serve regions and communities through resources and prevention.

“Through this program, ARS Social Services has entered into a partnership as part of a community-centered system of care needed to deliver community-based services to individuals and communities that are disproportionally impacted by Covid-19,” stated Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations. Alongside the team of other organizations, ARS Social Services will deliver supportive services for hard-to-reach and underserved populations for prioritized communities and groups.

Community outreach and engagement services will focus on providing Covid-19 updates, raising awareness, providing resources and relief to the community, including information on testing locations, personal protective equipment, benefits access (i.e. CalFresh, social services, etc.), medical care, best practices and resources, as well as involving individuals, organizations and companies to participate in addressing Covid-19. Further, through system navigation, the organization will provide culturally and linguistically appropriate connections that link community members to resources for immediate healthcare concerns, testing site connection, quarantine housing, health insurance coverage, mental health, housing, food, referrals/linkages, and other related resources.

For additional information and to receive services in this program area, Program Supervisor Vic Keossian can be contacted at (818) 241-7533 x111 or vickeossian@arswestusa.org.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, and Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, refugee youth mentoring, homelessness prevention, and more. The ARS Social Services main office can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.