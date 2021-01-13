Artsakh Soldier Injured as Azerbaijan Violates Ceasefire

The Artsakh Armed Forces reported that one of its soldiers was injured when Azerbaijani forces opened fire from Shushi on Artsakh military positions on Wednesday.

The Defense Army said that the 20-year-old soldier, Vartan Kirakosyan was in “serious but stable” condition after undergoing surgery in an Artsakh hospital

The Artsakh Army said that is has launched an investigation into the “blatant violation” of the Russian-brokered November 9 ceasefire agreement.

Azerbaijan did not immediately comment on the reported incident.

The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh said they have no information on the Azeri ceasefire breach.

“We do not have such information,” Russian peacekeeping contingent representative Nikolay Kruchinin told Armenpress.

Artsakh’s foreign ministry was quick to strongly condemn the ceasefire violation and characterized it “as an effort aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict zone and disrupting the peacekeeping efforts.”

“This kind of dangerous behavior is unacceptable and is a gross violation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020 on a complete cease-fire and cessation of all military operations in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict zone. We call on Azerbaijan to strictly follow the commitments taken under the trilateral statement and refrain from provocative actions that could undermine the current truce,” said the foreign ministry.