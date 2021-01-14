AYF Western U.S. Launches Its Long-Awaited Podcast Haytoug Talks

LOS ANGELES—A new, go-to podcast for the Armenian community has arrived, ripe with vigor, driven by the dream to contextualize the stories of our ancestors to the next generation and address the questions weighing on the mind of every Armenian.

The Armenian Youth Federation Western United States (AYF-WUS) has launched its first ever podcast, Haytoug Talks, a long-awaited extension of the Haytoug Magazine, which includes over 100 releases since its founding in 1976. The progressive goal of Haytoug Talks is to serve as a source of education, open discussion, and inspiration for the Armenian youth and for Armenians everywhere. Employing knowledge while building community is the fundamental ambition of both Haytoug Magazine and Haytoug Talks. With listeners both in the United States and around the world, the earnest, year-long work of the Haytoug Talks committee has now brought that goal into full fruition.

“Whether it’s the fear of losing your homeland, trying to maintain your identity abroad, or appreciating your grandma’s cuisine, our conversations are often widely applicable,” expressed Haig Minasian, co-host of Haytoug Talks. Discussing Armenian culture through the lens of diaspora members, this podcast attempts to shed light on the inner workings of both the Armenian and diasporan experience, at large. “This podcast is for everyone and anyone. If you have an interest in any of the various topics we are talking about, this podcast is for you,” says Krista Marina Apardian, co-host of Haytoug Talks.

Staying informed on the lives of Armenians facing turbulent times has never been more important. Thus, the podcast begins with a four-part series focusing primarily on Artsakh, diving deep into discussions of the Artsakh struggle over the years, the geopolitical powers at play, and the role of the media in genocide prevention. The three currently available episodes include interviews from guests such as regional analyst Yeghia Tashjian and Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA-WR) Communications Director, Alex Galistky.

Haytoug Talks has since interviewed various notable Armenians in industries such as sports, entertainment, and politics, giving listeners the opportunity to hear input from experts and community leaders alike. By discussing these topics through both individuals ingrained in the wider community and those just finding their part in the landscape, the hopes of this podcast are rooted in sprouting opportunities for change, growth, and connection across our vast, interconnected diaspora.

Follow, listen and learn more about Haytoug Talks.

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the United States, working to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness among Armenian-American youth.