ARF Leaders Meet with Artsakh Foreign Ministry, Security Chief

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan and a member of the Artsakh parliament and chair of the ARF Central Committee of Artsakh Davit Ishkhanyan on Monday met with Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan and National Security chief Vitaly Balasanyan in Stepanakert.

Babayan discussed a range of issues related to the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict settlement process, as well as recent developments in the region.

The sides emphasized the importance of exchanging views on a regular basis and continuing discussions on matters of national significance.

During a similar meeting with Balasanyan, the ARF leaders also discussed cooperation in national security matters.