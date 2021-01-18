Ancient Artsakh Manuscripts to be Exhibited in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

The Matenadaran—the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts—will unveil an exhibit of manuscripts from Artsakh next week.

Director of the Matenadaran in Artsakh’s Gandzasar Aram Torosyan told Armenpress that manuscripts which were written and kept in Artsakh, books published in Shushi, archival documents that include writings by that catholicoses will be among the items displayed during the exhibition, which will feature 80 distinct items.

Torosyan explained that more 100 manuscripts were on display at the Artsakh branch of the Matenadaran since 2015.

“During the recent war when the whole world witnessed how Azerbaijan was targeting the cultural centers of Artsakh, such as the Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi, the Matenadaran-Gandzasar cultural center organized the evacuation of the exhibits from Artsakh,” said Torosyan.

“We transferred them to the Matenadaran in Yerevan. But I want to note that their transfer is temporary as we will definitely return them to Artsakh, and the manuscripts will again be stored in Gandzasar,” added Torosyan.

“Meanwhile, the directorate decided to display the treasures of Artsakh in the Matenadaran. The exhibition will open soon and will last until we decide to be taken back to Artsakh, most likely in the middle of the year,” explained Torosyan.

He said the return of the ancient manuscripts to Artsakh are tied to technical and security concerns, but vowed that “the Matenadaran-Gandzasar must continue its activity. The building has not been damaged, the staffers are working, and it is under the supervision of the state oversight service.”