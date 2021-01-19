ARF Leaders Prioritize Border Defense and Security in Talks with Artsakh Leaders

View Gallery: ARF leaders Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Davit Ishkhanyan meet with Artsakh National Security Chief Vitaly Balasanyan ARF leaders with Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan

Leaders of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation who on Monday met with Artsakh Foreign Minister and National Security chief prioritized border security during their talks.

“During our visit to Artsakh we had official meeting with Artsakh’s National Security chief Vitaly Balasanyan and Foreign Minister David Babayan with whom we discussed a wide array of issues,” said Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia Chairman and coordinator of the National Salvation Movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Saghatelyan was accompanied to the meetings with Artsakh Parliament ARF bloc member and chairman of the Artsakh ARF Central Committee Davit Ishkhanyan.

“The first issue we discussed related to the defense of Artsakh borders and the security of the population. The second was the status of Artsakh, while the third was socio-economic challenges facing the people of Artsakh,” explained Saghatelyan.

“During the meetings I reconfirmed that the ARF, with its global structure and capabilities is ready to bring its complete and active participation in efforts in these three areas. I also emphasized that ARF volunteers are ready to defend the homeland’s borders again if required,” added Saghatelyan.

The ARF leader said that in both meetings Artsakh’s status under Azerbaijan was rejected. Thus, it was agreed to continue discussions to coordinate future efforts for the international recognition of Artsakh.

“I also told Artsakh officials that the ARF, with its national capabilities and through its offices and committees that advance the Armenian cause, is ready to undertake this task under these new conditions,” said Saghatelyan. “There are also a series of projects that must be realized in the socio-economic sphere and here, too, the ARF is ready to participate.”

“At this juncture, it is important that the population of Artsakh feel the strength of 10 million Armenians. Today, we must stand in support of Artsakh and its people and that must not just occur through words, but rather through decisive action. We do not have the right to be defeated. The people must stand up and that needs to happen with the assistance of all Armenians, through coordinated efforts,” emphasized Saghatelyan.

“To lose Artsakh means to lose the Republic of Armenia, and in general close the last page of Armenian history. The ARF will not let that happen,” said Saghatelyan in concluding his Facebook post.

While in Stepanakert, Saghatelyan also met with the Artsakh Central Committee and discussed the post-war situation, as well as steps needed to be taken to confront challenges.

Saghatelyan emphasized the importance of rallying the collective capabilities of the Armenian Nation in Artsakh.