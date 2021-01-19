ANC Cyprus Successfully Spearheads Effort to Rename Talaat Pasha Street

The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus spearheaded an effort in the city of Pafos, urging city officials and the its council to rename a street that was called Talaat Pasha, the architect of the Armenian Genocide.

The ANC of Cyprus expressed its gratitude to the Pafos mayor and city council for taking swift action in response to its and the community’s appeal, and decided to rename Talaat Pasha street to Dikaiosýni, which means justice.

The Cyprus ANC first discussed the matter in July, 2020, and deemed it insulting that a street in Cyprus bear name of the Armenian Genocide architect as an honor to the murderer.

Furthermore, the Cyprus parliament, on the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, approved a measure that criminalizes the denial of the Armenian Genocide. As such, honoring of the Genocide’s perpetrator would become a legal matter.

The ANC of Cyprus expressed its gratitude to Pafos Mayor Phedon Phedonosi, who without any hesitation or doubt, allowed justice to prevail.