Funeral Notice: Serpouhie (Bahaderian) Etyemezian

SERPOUHIE (BAHADERIAN) ETYEMEZIAN
Born on January 18, 1929, Damascus, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, brother and relative Serpouhie Etyemezian, who passed away on Monday January 11, 2021, at Ararat Home.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Nono and & Vicken Apelian and granddaughter, Taleen
Daughter, Doreen and & Vicken Dakessian and grandsons, Aren and & Serj
Daughter, Gigi and & George Gulian and grandsons, Hrag and & Nareg
Grandson, Shant and & Talar Apelian
Brother, Missak and & Elsie Bahaderian and family (Lebanon)
Brother, Eddie and & Aleen Bahaderian and family (Lebanon)
Brother, Vahe and & Suzy Bahaderian and family
And the entire Etyemezian, Bahaderian, Apelian, Dakessian and Gulian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home, 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
