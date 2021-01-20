Funeral Service: Zabel Avakian

ZABEL AVAKIAN
Born on February 13, 1941
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Zabel Avakian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, after a short illness.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, 4 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Due to current circumstances, condolences will be accepted by phone only.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Lena and Garo Bedrossian and daughter, Mary Lynn
Son, Koko and Arsho Avakian and son, Anthony
Son, Paul Avakian
Daughter, Pauline and Toros Z. Kejejian and sons, Zorig and Vicken
Granddaughter, Isabel and Arshag Chahinian and daughter, Alique
Sister, Sona (Goshgagarian) Addoul
Aunt, Arsho Marselian and family
In-laws, Garbis and Silva Avakian and family
Cousins, Sahagian families
In-laws, Zohrab and Vergine Kejejian
In-laws, Kevork and Talar Boyadjian and family
In-laws, Bedrossian Family
In-laws, Onnig and Mayda Chainian and family
And the entire Avakian, Bedrossian, Kejejian, Chahinian, Goshgagarian, Marselian, Sarafian, Sahagian, Pilavjian, Garabedian, Kaytanjian, Markar, Bedoyan, Papirian, Fermanian, Arabian, Boyadjian, Nazarian, Celik, Bedevian, Mgrditchian, Derderian and Beojekian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF Artsakh Youth, for the families of the wounded soldiers of Armenia and Artsakh.
