Funeral Service: Zabel Avakian

ZABEL AVAKIAN

Born on February 13, 1941

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Zabel Avakian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, after a short illness.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, 4 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

Due to current circumstances, condolences will be accepted by phone only.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lena and Garo Bedrossian and daughter, Mary Lynn

Son, Koko and Arsho Avakian and son, Anthony

Son, Paul Avakian

Daughter, Pauline and Toros Z. Kejejian and sons, Zorig and Vicken

Granddaughter, Isabel and Arshag Chahinian and daughter, Alique

Sister, Sona (Goshgagarian) Addoul

Aunt, Arsho Marselian and family

In-laws, Garbis and Silva Avakian and family

Cousins, Sahagian families

In-laws, Zohrab and Vergine Kejejian

In-laws, Kevork and Talar Boyadjian and family

In-laws, Bedrossian Family

In-laws, Onnig and Mayda Chainian and family

And the entire Avakian, Bedrossian, Kejejian, Chahinian, Goshgagarian, Marselian, Sarafian, Sahagian, Pilavjian, Garabedian, Kaytanjian, Markar, Bedoyan, Papirian, Fermanian, Arabian, Boyadjian, Nazarian, Celik, Bedevian, Mgrditchian, Derderian and Beojekian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF Artsakh Youth, for the families of the wounded soldiers of Armenia and Artsakh.