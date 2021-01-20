Funeral Service: Ara Pakarian

ARA PAKARIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Ara Pakarian, who passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, 9 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maro (Kouyoumjian) Pakarian

Son, Alex and Gayane Pakarian and son, Alex

Son, Sebouh Pakarian

Arshag and Marijean Pakarian and son (France)

Anoush Avakian and children (Canada)

And the entire Pakarian, Arslanian, Jansezian, Kirishian, Salibian, Yacoubian, Haroutounian, Tabakian, Karajian and Movsisian families, relatives and friends.