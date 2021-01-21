Funeral Notice: Seta (Savoulian) Baghdassarian

SETA (SAVOULIAN) BAGHDASSARIAN
Born in 1944
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and relative Seta Baghdassarian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Antranik Baghdassarian
Son, Ohan and Linet Baghdassarian and children, Lea and Ella
Son, Rostom and Frida Baghdassaraian and children, Caitlin, Chloe and Christopher
Daughter, Talar and Tsolag Khacherian and children, Alique, Sarine and Hrag
Sister, Sossy Savoulian and children
Sister, Shoushig Bekayef and children
And the entire Baghdassarian, Savoulian, Bekayef, Chalian, Kabakian, Yacoubian, Aprahamian and Badalian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Djemaran Assoc.,(P.O.Box 280042, Northridge, CA 91328) or Armenian Relief Society (ARS, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203).
