Funeral Notice: Seta (Savoulian) Baghdassarian

SETA (SAVOULIAN) BAGHDASSARIAN

Born in 1944

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and relative Seta Baghdassarian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Antranik Baghdassarian

Son, Ohan and Linet Baghdassarian and children, Lea and Ella

Son, Rostom and Frida Baghdassaraian and children, Caitlin, Chloe and Christopher

Daughter, Talar and Tsolag Khacherian and children, Alique, Sarine and Hrag

Sister, Sossy Savoulian and children

Sister, Shoushig Bekayef and children

And the entire Baghdassarian, Savoulian, Bekayef, Chalian, Kabakian, Yacoubian, Aprahamian and Badalian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Djemaran Assoc.,(P.O.Box 280042, Northridge, CA 91328) or Armenian Relief Society (ARS, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203).