Death Notice: Hagop Hovhannes Jamgochian

HAGOP HOVHANNES JAMGOCHIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative Hagop Hovhannes Jamgochian, who passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Beirut, Lebanon.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Karan Jamgochian (Lebanon)

Daughter, Rita Jamgochian (Lebanon)

Daughter, Silva and Vahe Julian (Utah)

Daughter, Hilda and Hovsep Hovsepian and children, Michael and Carl (Lebanon)

Nephew, Vahan and Christine Chatekachian and children

Nephew, Hovhannes and Sylvie Chatikachian and children

Aida Arslanian and daughter, Talar (Lebanon)

Mr. & Mrs. Simon Arslanian and children (Lebanon)

Mr. & Mrs. Hrair Arslanian and children (Lebanon)

And the entire Jamgochian, Arslanian, Julian, Hovsepian, Chatikachian, Korkodian and Markarian families, relatives and friends.