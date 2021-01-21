A Photographic Journey into the Past

From the Armenian Weekly

WATERTOWN, Mass.,—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Archives constitute an invaluable repository of modern Armenian history from the late-19th century to our days. Thousands of reports, letters, telegrams, brochures, diaries, memoirs, photographs and artifacts make up the core of the collection, shedding light on the history of the ARF since its inception in 1890 and, more broadly, the history of the Armenian people in its homeland and in communities around the globe.

After the opening of a reading room, the Archives have hosted a number of researchers in recent years, including Dr. Khatchig Mouradian. The Armenian Weekly asked Dr. Mouradian to curate a collection of photographs for our readers. We present them below, with brief captions. It is worth noting that the ARF Archives are in the process of scanning and cataloguing the entire photography collection, making them more accessible.