EXCLUSIVE: Schiff Says Congress Should Recognize Artsakh

In an in-depth interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the Congress should recognize Artsakh’s independence and the OSCE Minsk Group should re-engage in Karabakh settlement talks. He also discussed measures to curb Turkey’s role in the region.

Schiff also reflected on the events that rocked the United States this month and said that the country must come together to confront challenges, adding that the President Joe Biden took the fist step in uniting the country through his inauguration speech on Wednesday.