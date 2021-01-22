Artsakh Diocese has a New Primate

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of all Armenians on Thursday appointed Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan as the new Primate of the Artsakh Diocese.

Abrahamyan replaces the beloved Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan who headed the Artsakh Diocese for three decades.

In another decision, the Catholicos appointed Martirosyan a Patriarchal Nuncio-at-large.

Prior to being appointed to lead the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Abrahamyan was the spiritual leader of Armenia’s Armed Forces.

Father Yenovk Yesayan has been appointed acting spiritual leader of the Armenian army.