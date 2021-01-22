Funeral Notice: Zaven Patrick Berberian

ZAVEN PATRICK BERBERIAN

Born on July 15, 1931, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Zaven Berberian, who passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Monday, February 8, 2021, 9 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Helena Berberian

Daughter, Taleen Berberian

Daughter, Tamar Vega

Son, Ara Berberian

Grandchildren, Sakkara Berberian, Sevan Geogerian, Valentina Vega and Aubriel Vega

And the entire Berberian, Vega families, relatives and friends.

Zaven was born to Baydzar and Haroutun Berberian. He had four siblings, Hermine, Ghevont, Razmig and Zabel. Zaven graduated from Melkonian Institute and came to the United States in 1951. He attended UCLA and graduated in 1955 with a degree in electrical engineering. In 1968, he married Anahid Tavlian (deceased 1992). They had three children, Taleen, Tamar and Ara. He also leaves behind his wife, Helena and four grandchildren, Sakkara, Sevan, Valentina and Aubriel.

Zaven will be remembered for his kindness, love and generosity. He had a passion for helping others, reading, music and ice cream. Everyone who knew him will surely miss his stories, sense of humor and love and appreciation for his family.