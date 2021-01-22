ANCA-WR Meets with Assemblymember Chris Holden 

In light of the new session of the California State Legislature, representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region met with CA State Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-41) to discuss the organization’s policy priorities.

During the hourlong meeting, the parties discussed the effects and next steps following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and Armenia. ANCA-WR representatives thanked Asm. Holden for his commitment to pursuing truth and justice on behalf of his Armenian-American constituents and Armenian-Californians in general.

“Asm. Holden has been a longtime friend of the Armenian-American community, regularly attending our events and supporting legislative initiatives,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Building on our years of productive cooperation and goodwill, we look forward to working with Asm. Holden in advancing matters of concern to our community.”