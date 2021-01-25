Sepetjian Family Donates $50,000 to ANCA-Western Region

GLENDALE–Long-time community benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian and their family have donated $50,000 to the Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region to help expand advocacy efforts in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

The Sepetjians have a long history of community involvement, philanthropy, and they have shared their success with organizations to humbly meet the needs of our community. “We are so fortunate to be part of and contribute to an organization that has inspired us with its dedication to so many causes close to our hearts. Thank you for all your hard work,” remarked Mr. and Mrs. Sepetjian.

In appreciation of this generous donation, ANCA-WR Chairperson, Nora Hovsepian stated: “On behalf of the entire ANCA-WR family, I want to express our profound gratitude to Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian for acknowledging and encouraging our work with their magnanimous donation. It has been a tough year for us, first with the pandemic and then with the catastrophic war in Artsakh, but the work of Hai-Tahd never stops no matter how great the challenges we might face. The pursuit of our Cause requires participation by all, from staffers and volunteers to grassroots supporters and activists. But none of it is possible without the generous support of our philanthropic donors, and the Sepetjian family has once again heeded the call for which we are so thankful.”

Some of the organizations the family has supported in the past include the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Prelacy Schools, and Asbarez.

The ANCA-WR is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.