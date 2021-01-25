Opposition Lawmaker Asks PACE to Pressure Baku into Releasing POWs

Opposition lawmaker Edmon Marukyan from the Bright Armenia party, who is a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly to the Council of Europe, is raising awareness about the issue Armenian prisoners of war who are still in Azeri custody, in an attempt to make the international community exert pressure on Azerbaijan to release them.

He released a video from the PACE winter session from Strasbourg, displaying a “Freedom To The Armenian Prisoners of War Kept In Azerbaijan” sign before the session began.

“We started the PACE session by raising our voice of protest and demanding to exert international pressure upon Azerbaijan with the demand of immediately releasing the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives,” Marukyan, who is the leader of the Bright Armenian party said.

Leader of two political groups at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have raised the issue of Armenian prisoners of war with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Marukyan said.

“As a result of our work done during the discussions in the PACE political groups this morning and during the plenary session, the leaders of the two political groups Aleksander Pociej (European People’s Party) and Jacques Maire (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe) raised the issue of releasing the Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe,” Marukyan said in a Facebook post.