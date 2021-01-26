Armenia on Tech World Stage with Spotlight on AUA Women

Armenia is emerging as a hub of creativity and innovation and gaining a reputable ranking in the technology sector. Growth in the IT sector is creating new jobs and bringing new demands for professionals skilled in the areas of computer science, engineering, and data science.

The American University of Armenia is committed to the development of Armenia and providing the highest quality education in these fields thanks to AUA’s affiliation with the University of California and accreditation through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. They are preparing a talented and diverse workforce which will bring the sector’s growth in Armenia to the next level. Standing out and shining in the field are Armenian women. AUA female graduates are assuming leadership roles and bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas to a market driven by innovation but historically dominated by men.

In this effort, the AUA is happy to announce the establishment of the Violet Jamgochian Karagozian Endowed Scholarship Fund in support of AUA’s Yes, Armenian Women Can! campaign and the advancement of women in STEM fields. The scholarship fund was established through a generous gift from AUA Trustee Dr. Ann Karagozian and Dr. Theodore Sarafian in memory of Dr. Karagozian’s mother, Violet Jamgochian Karagozian.

“AUA is committed to unlocking the potential in each and every student and is showing what is possible when women are given the proper access and opportunity to top-notch STEM education,” remarks AUA Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian. “In 2018 we launched the Yes, Armenia Women Can! campaign to provide scholarship support for women studying Computer Science, Engineering, and Data Science at AUA. Today, half of all AUA students studying at the College of Science and Engineering are female. These young learners are shining in the classroom and in internship positions, while our graduates are standing out as top performers in the field. These striking results are evidence of the transformative power of the campaign and attest to the impressive impact we are making together.”

The Violet Jamgochian Karagozian Endowed Scholarship Fund will empower AUA’s female students in computer science, engineering, and data science. “My mother, Violet Karagozian, was a woman who was ahead of her time,” Dr. Karagozian says. “She studied mathematics in college while working full time to help support her family during the Depression and Second World War. She earned a master’s degree and became a high school math teacher for many years, eventually becoming the department chair.”

Violet Karagozian was an avid supporter of many Armenian organizations, including the Daughters of Vartan. Dr. Karagozian notes, “She was brilliant and wise and had a strong and abiding Christian faith. She would be so pleased to know that a scholarship in her name will support the next generation of brilliant women in STEM fields!”

Violet Jamgochian Karagozian’s memory will live on at AUA thanks to Dr. Karagozian’s support and continue to inspire strong Armenian women studying Computer Science, Engineering, and Data Science at the University. To learn more about the Yes, Armenian Women Can! campaign and its impact, please visit the website and join us in our efforts in empowering female students in STEM.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, and affiliated with the University of California. AUA provides a global education in Armenia and the region, offering high-quality graduate and undergraduate studies, encouraging civic engagement, and promoting public service and democratic values. For more information about AUA and its donor opportunities, please visit their website.