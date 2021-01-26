LA County Health Equipment to be Donated to AESA

LOS ANGELES—Today, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to donate electrical safety analyzers and portable medical devices no longer needed by the County to the Biomedical Engineering Committee of Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America.

This donation, which is part of an equipment replacement process at the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, will include 12 Medtester 5000c Electrical Safety Analyzers previously used as part of routine maintenance for biomedical electrical equipment and 27 GE Dinamap portable medical devices used to track a patient’s vital functions. Biomedical Engineering Committee of Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (BECAESA) provides support and assistance to organizations and entities throughout Armenia to improve the health and welfare of its citizens and visitors.

“I am pleased to be able to facilitate this donation and help support the work of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America to promote health and well-being of the Armenian Community,” said Supervisor Barger. “This is a creative way to ensure that surplus equipment within Los Angeles County finds a new home and new purpose by organizations in need of such items.”

Supervisor Barger represents the largest concentration of Armenian-Americans in the county.

