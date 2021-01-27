ARF Central Committee Meets with Prelate Donoyan

A delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee on Tuesday visited the Prelacy and met with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan.

The ARF delegation was led by ARF Central Committee chairperson Dr. Carmen Ohanian and included members Arto Keuleyan, Garo Ispendjian and Dr. Harut Mekerdichian

The ARF delegation discussed with the Prelate some of the priorities it has undertaken, the most important of which is a plan to assist our brothers and sisters in Artsakh, including soldiers and their families. The delegation briefed the Prelate about its collaboration with the Armenian Cultural Foundation, which recently announced a $100,000 donation to kickoff this project.

The delegation also discussed the pontifical statement by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, who declared 2021 “The Year of Artsakh.” The ARF leaders expressed hope to the Prelate that the Western U.S. ARF and the Prelacy can work together to realize substantive efforts in line with the Catholicos’ declaration.

The ARF Central Committee also underscored the cooperation the ARF and the Prelacy have had throughout decades with all pledging to strengthen those ties to advance the interests of the community, our homeland and nation.