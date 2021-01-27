Funeral Service: Robert Roubik Grigorians

ROBERT ROUBIK GRIGORIANS

Born on January 4, 1935

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Robert Roubik Grigorians, who passed away on Thursday December 31, 2020.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, 9 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

Strict protocol will be observed for mask wearing and social distancing.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Mariet Grigorians

Son, Vartan and Suzie Grigorians and daughters, Alina and Liana

Daughter, Isabell and Spiros Merianos and children, Victor and Zoe

Daughter, Anahid and Garbis Doumanian and son, Harout

And the entire Tabrizi, Hacopian, Sarkissian, Daghlarian, Merianos and Doumanian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian High School, (5300 White Oak Ave, Encino, CA 91316 – In memory of Robert R Grigorians.