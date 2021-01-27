Funeral Notice: Sona Julakian

SONA JULAKIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Sona Julakian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Shakeh Julakian

Bedig Julakian and family

Berge Julakian and family

Salpy Vartanian and family

Seta Ourishian and family

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund.