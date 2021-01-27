Funeral Notice: Sona Julakian

SONA JULAKIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Sona Julakian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Shakeh Julakian
Bedig Julakian and family
Berge Julakian and family
Salpy Vartanian and family
Seta Ourishian and family
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund.
