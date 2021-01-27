ANCA-WR Congratulates Sen. Wilk for Being Named Republican Caucus Head

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region sent a congratulatory letter addressed to Senator Scott Wilk (R-21) on being unanimously voted in as the new head of the California State Senate Republican Caucus.

A member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, Sen. Wilk has been a strong advocate of the Armenian Cause in the state legislature, ranging from his calls to divest California’s public pension funds from Turkish government to condemning the most recent aggression waged by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.

Endorsed by the ANCA-WR for the 2020 and prior elections, Senator Wilk has previously traveled to Armenia and Artsakh as part of the ANCA-WR led delegation in 2013. He is also a member of the bipartisan State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange chaired by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25).

“The ANCA-WR Board of Directors wholeheartedly congratulates Senator Scott Wilk for his unanimous election as Minority Leader of the Republican caucus in the California State Senate,” remarked the organization’s Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We are certain that he will continue to capably serve all Californians in his new post. Senator Wilk and his wife Vanessa Safoyan Wilk have been close friends and supporters of the Armenian Cause for several years, and we look forward to continuing our work together to address the concerns of California’s Armenian community.”

