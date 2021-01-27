Funeral Notice: Armond Gorgorian

ARMOND GORGORIAN
Born on October 26, 1946
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Armond Gorgorian, who passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced to preserve the health and safety of all.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Zaghik Gorgorian
Son, Artin and Sera Gorgorian and children Emily, Evan, and Ella
Daughter, Dr. Alina Gorgorian and Steve Tate
Sister, Alice Mesropian
Nephew, Garen Mesropian
Nephew, Allen and Narineh Mesropian and children, Daniel and Noah
And the entire Gorgorian, Tate, Mesropian families and friends at Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Glendale Ararat chapter, where he tirelessly and passionately worked to benefit the Glendale Armenian youth and surrounding community.
